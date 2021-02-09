Stretch of wet weather begins today

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- I hope you enjoyed the dry conditions over the past couple of days because we are entering a wet weather pattern for our area.
TODAY.
Scattered morning showers will become a little less numerous during the afternoon. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky high temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s. Overnight lows will remain warm as well in the low 50’s under a cloudy sky. A few showers are possible as well.
TOMORROW.
Rinse and repeat. Isolated to scattered showers are possible for your Wednesday as more cloud cover is expected across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s during the afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Thursday and Friday will be the wettest days in our seven day forecast. Scattered to widespread showers are forecast on each day. By the weekend we will watch as rain chances slowly begin to dwindle away.
