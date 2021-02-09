Tech Report: First 3D printed house for sale

|
Tech Report
February 9, 2021
The Fitbit app will let us users log or automatically import blood glucose readings to let those with diabetes track key health information in one place.
You can connect the Onetouch Reveal app from Lifescan, with support for other meters and apps coming soon. This information gets visualized and is shown alongside other metrics, like physical activity, food, and sleep.
*****
The first 3D printed house is for sale.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a two-car garage is on Long Island.
At $300,000, it’s about half the normal cost of a house in the area and could help address affordability.
*****
Cybersecurity company Cyberscout is being bought by Sontiq.
Executives say the Cyberscout acquisition accelerates Sontiq’s vision of creating a tech-enabled platform focused on providing digital financial wellness.
Together, they hope to address enormous growth rates in eCommerce and social media are creating an explosion of identity theft and cybercrimes.
*****
Dogecoin is becoming the cryptocurrency of the stars.
The meme-inspired coin surged to an all-time high over the weekend after Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons declared themselves fans on Twitter.
Dogecoin started as kind of a joke 7 years ago but has gotten increased interest lately.