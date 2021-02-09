TRAFFIC: Crews begin resurfacing project along Highway 19 in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Watch for lane closures and crews working along Highway 19 (U.S. 80 and Jeffersonville Road) in Bibb County. This week, Reeves Construction Company crews started a resurface project where they are milling up the old surface and replacing it with new asphalt.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation the $3.11 million project is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer. Resurfacing of Georgia 19 will take place from the Twiggs County line to Georgia 11 in Macon-Bibb County.

GDOT says Reeves Construction crews will work on the side streets and handicap ramps. After the resurfacing of the connecting roadways and ramps, workers will move to the highway’s lanes.

Work will take place during daylight hours, and crews will close a lane of traffic. Drivers should watch for signs ahead of the lane closures. Flaggers will also direct motorists. Drovers are encouraged to drive with caution or concern another route.

