United Way of Central Georgia offers free tax preparation

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— United Way of Central Georgia is providing free tax filing services to people with moderate to low incomes.
Where you can go
All centers are open until April 15.
- Centenary United Methodist Church (appointment only): Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Family Investment Center (appointment only): Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- GA VECTR Center (appointment only, military): Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Volunteers who provide the free tax filings are IRS trained and certified.
President and CEO of United Way Central Georgia, George McCanless, says the volunteers help people get tax credits they may have otherwise missed.
“So many people go to these paid preparers that aren’t sometimes as trained as they should be and the individuals don’t get all of the deductions they’re doing,” said McCanless.
You also have the option to file your taxes for free through MyFreeTaxes.Com. There is no income cap to use the service.