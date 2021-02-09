|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — As Valentine’s day nears, one Milledgeville nursing home staff wants to do something special for its residents.
Collene Dalrymple — activity director at the Fellowship Home at Meriwether — says residents have not left their rooms much since the pandemic started. Therefore, she says she wanted to do something special for them.
Despite the nursing home’s inability to host a Valentine’s party, Dalrymple took to Facebook to ask people to write Vacards for the seniors.
“I was trying to figure out a way that we could bring the love to the residents, here at Fellowship,” said Dalrymple.
Dalrymple says they received hundreds of letters so far. She says this kind gesture exceeded their expections.
The staff will also surprise residents with a rose and a donut along with the letters.
Shannon Thompson with activities said, “We are so excited and overwhelmed by the number of cards we have already received.”
How to write a card for Fellowship at Meriwether
Fellowship at Meriwether staff says anyone can write a card made with love.
You can drop off cards at the Fellowship at Meriwether or contact Collene Dalrymple at (478)454-6652.