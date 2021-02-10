Daybreak Interview: How to make a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. Even though things are a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nothing stopping you from cooking a delicious and romantic meal at home.
Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Houston County and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival, has an idea of what to make your sweetheart.
Butter Poached Lobster Tails:
Ingredients:
– 2-3 tbsp. white wine or water
– 1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter cut into 1 tbsp. pieces
– (4) 3 oz. lobster tails, raw
– salt/pepper/Cajun seasoning, pinch of each
– fresh chopped tarragon
– Small pot or a saucepan
– fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
– fresh lemon
Directions:
In a saucepan, bring the liquid to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk in 1 tbs. butter, when butter melts add another piece. Continuing adding butter pieces until complete. Do not let the butter come to a boil or the butter will separate. Add chopped tarragon. Try to keep the butter to a simmer.
Season raw lobster tails and Cook for 6-8 minutes and turn tails in butter mixture. Again, make sure the butter does not come to a boil, reduce the heat if necessary. Be careful not to overcook lobster. Lobster tails should have an an internal temperature of about 140-145.
Use the butter mixture as a sauce and garnish with parsley and fresh lemon juice.
Ä*Note – You can use a instant read thermometer if wanted.