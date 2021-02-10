Bibb County Schools adding ionization devices to HVAC systems

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is adding needlepoint bi-polar ionization devices to school HVAC systems.

Originally, the devices were meant to purify the air of dirt, dust, and mold.

According to a school district news release, the devices can eliminate 99.9 percent of infectious pathogens, including the virus that causes Covid-19.

Jeremy Timmerman —school district communications specialist— says this is an extra layer of protection to keep students safe.

“We have masks in place, we have social distancing in place, we have policies for quarantining both faculty, staff, and students for the case of someone contracting the virus or being in contact with the virus,” said Timmerman. “This is just another way that we can keep students safe when they come back to the classroom on February 18th.”

The district already had the devices installed in newer or recently renovated buildings.

Schools using needlepoint bi-polar ionization devices

  • John R Lewis Elementary School
  • Hartley Elementary School
  • Appling Middle School

The district expects all schools to have the devices by the end of February.

