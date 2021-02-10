UPDATE (Wednesday, February 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
26349
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 780,494 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1754 9449.92 52 148
Atkinson 750 9003.6 15 112
Bacon 1010 8856.54 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3595 8091.74 93 282
Banks 1492 7466.72 28 171
Barrow 7594 8791.08 104 517
Bartow 9477 8555.49 166 633
Ben Hill 1443 8669.27 50 144
Berrien 981 5089.23 27 65
Bibb 12189 8011.17 319 1537
Bleckley 763 5943.29 32 45
Brantley 828 4312.05 23 62
Brooks 876 5570.04 35 83
Bryan 2289 5848.69 25 152
Bulloch 4810 6052.83 47 188
Burke 1593 7130.07 27 133
Butts 1880 7468.02 62 106
Calhoun 426 6743.71 13 71
Camden 2904 5385.36 24 112
Candler 709 6542.4 32 56
Carroll 6719 5593.62 115 277
Catoosa 4790 6965.15 52 200
Charlton 993 7493.77 16 54
Chatham 17389 5951.55 319 1375
Chattahoochee 2523 23471.95 8 21
Chattooga 2011 8120 55 144
Cherokee 18796 7049.81 221 1064
Clarke 11554 8902.83 100 417
Clay 176 6164.62 3 9
Clayton 19785 6490.33 329 1144
Clinch 684 10276.44 21 62
Cobb 52798 6678.32 754 2639
Coffee 4052 9414.06 110 594
Colquitt 3132 6899.74 58 212
Columbia 10051 6336.09 131 401
Cook 1114 6388.71 34 103
Coweta 7468 4913.13 125 255
Crawford 485 3966.31 11 59
Crisp 1284 5760.69 37 141
Dade 1027 6354.41 8 49
Dawson 2447 9055.92 30 212
Decatur 2012 7643.8 48 134
DeKalb 49007 6178.75 672 3901
Dodge 1047 5136.13 53 102
Dooly 705 5261.19 27 78
Dougherty 5113 5687.11 248 913
Douglas 10223 6729.82 136 692
Early 942 9284.45 40 65
Echols 349 8793.15 2 11
Effingham 3324 5191.64 50 211
Elbert 1438 7590.39 39 111
Emanuel 1656 7306.74 51 114
Evans 705 6596.8 11 65
Fannin 1862 7074.47 48 153
Fayette 5548 4719.93 109 206
Floyd 8908 8915.49 146 723
Forsyth 15158 6003 124 844
Franklin 2193 9400.32 33 138
Fulton 70860 6446.62 959 3923
Gilmer 2280 7257.22 54 184
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 19
Glynn 6056 7038.01 138 407
Gordon 5503 9479.92 84 265
Grady 1438 5859.82 41 155
Greene 1357 7250.09 38 109
Gwinnett 76883 7916.74 781 4732
Habersham 4448 9711.79 125 444
Hall 23155 11221.28 344 2141
Hancock 772 9422.68 54 92
Haralson 1549 5041.99 30 58
Harris 1883 5424.64 42 136
Hart 1593 6101.81 33 107
Heard 563 4551.33 12 36
Henry 16194 6751.27 211 457
Houston 8905 5670.57 148 610
Irwin 650 6890.7 15 75
Jackson 7685 10287.82 106 419
Jasper 591 4162.26 13 50
Jeff Davis 1187 7836.02 33 94
Jefferson 1492 9743.36 50 139
Jenkins 691 8057.37 36 77
Johnson 738 7638.96 38 92
Jones 1443 5047.04 33 129
Lamar 1188 6140.49 33 83
Lanier 462 4463.34 7 25
Laurens 3509 7419.23 130 326
Lee 1499 5001.5 41 162
Liberty 2555 4127.36 45 188
Lincoln 461 5673.85 16 44
Long 608 3052.98 10 45
Lowndes 7062 5990.94 123 323
Lumpkin 2586 7650.43 50 257
Macon 554 4265.48 19 74
Madison 2473 8194.98 30 121
Marion 354 4268.66 12 29
McDuffie 1514 7010.23 33 133
McIntosh 567 3892.36 12 50
Meriwether 1361 6474.79 37 118
Miller 597 10357.39 4 30
Mitchell 1439 6524.3 68 213
Monroe 1692 6102.36 74 162
Montgomery 682 7393.76 19 39
Morgan 1072 5601.42 10 70
Murray 3743 9296.84 58 205
Muscogee 12206 6369.7 284 939
Newton 6534 5815.55 169 521
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24130 0 353 1116
Oconee 2608 6248.65 51 113
Oglethorpe 1070 7021 19 66
Paulding 9096 5271.76 139 284
Peach 1643 6001.83 39 187
Pickens 2213 6600.06 44 169
Pierce 1140 5832.69 35 119
Pike 936 4962.88 19 60
Polk 3563 8194.2 65 320
Pulaski 549 5039.93 27 49
Putnam 1596 7292.67 43 126
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1388 8171.44 34 141
Randolph 440 6514.66 31 74
Richmond 17676 8740.11 310 1144
Rockdale 5163 5437.03 107 689
Schley 198 3753.55 2 18
Screven 743 5345.32 16 59
Seminole 694 8525.8 14 57
Spalding 3449 4990.59 114 364
Stephens 2774 10536.31 67 234
Stewart 682 11127.43 21 120
Sumter 1730 5884.55 84 248
Talbot 346 5618.71 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1717 6756.92 34 103
Taylor 460 5780.35 20 65
Telfair 685 4378.68 40 65
Terrell 520 6141.49 36 102
Thomas 3328 7490.27 96 302
Tift 3308 8101.89 90 396
Toombs 2696 9991.48 79 156
Towns 937 7786.27 34 114
Treutlen 591 8654.27 19 48
Troup 5324 7561 153 436
Turner 570 7057.95 27 82
Twiggs 476 5886.72 24 84
Union 1851 7306.1 61 174
Unknown 3118 0 11 45
Upson 1639 6237.39 92 151
Walker 5475 7865.25 67 221
Walton 6977 7281.82 173 407
Ware 2785 7767.83 113 306
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1534 7555.91 44 98
Wayne 2430 8107.03 62 236
Webster 92 3607.84 3 12
Wheeler 446 5639.15 20 35
White 2766 8709.62 55 266
Whitfield 13814 13197.42 188 670
Wilcox 441 5017.06 26 67
Wilkes 623 6221.29 16 61
Wilkinson 672 7534.48 21 109
Worth 1119 5555.56 53 159
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,190,962 (6,734,381 reported molecular tests; 456,581 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 780,494 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 52,543 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,599 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleJones County School District hosts virtual recruitment fair
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!