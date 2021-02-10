Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation into Trump phone call

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP/CNN) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election.

Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office also launched an investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results.

That investigation includes questions about Trump’s now-infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2nd.

A recording of the stunning one-hour call was made public.

Trump is heard urging Raffensperger to quote “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results after he lost to then-president-elect Joe Biden.

Raffensperger — who is a Republican — adamantly defended the results and the integrity of Georgia’s voting system.

Trump repeatedly touted baseless claims of election fraud and lambasted Raffensperger for refusing to falsely say Trump won the election in Georgia.

According to CNN, the Fulton County district attorney’s office is looking into the call and is expected to announce if criminal charges will be filed against Trump this month. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig says President Donald Trump could face jail time if convicted.