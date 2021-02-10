Home Instead offices hiring as pandemic pushes need for in-home caregivers

The Home Instead Dublin office says families are worried about older loved ones becoming isolated during the pandemic.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing a demand for in-home care for senior citizens, according to senior care provider Home Instead.

Leaders at the Home Instead Dublin office say families are worried about older loved ones becoming isolated during the pandemic. There is also a concern about the safety of loved ones at long-term care facilities.

“Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed,” said Billy Frost, owner of the Dublin Home Instead office. “Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”

Home Instead is looking to fill 15 to 20 full-time and part-time permanent caregiver positions to help with the increase of families and seniors seeking support. Caregivers will help seniors with personal care, prepare meals, run errands and provide companionship. The goal is for caregivers to help seniors with simple tasks so they can remain in their homes.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Frost. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead caregiver, not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

Caregivers are not required to have certified nursing assistant (CNA) training. Once hired, caregivers will undergo personal care assistant training, CPR classes, fall and injury prevention and more.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call 478-275-8176.

Previous articleStocks end mixed after a day of wavering; bond yields fall
Next articleMan dies in Jones County crash involving dump truck
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.