Home Instead offices hiring as pandemic pushes need for in-home caregivers

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing a demand for in-home care for senior citizens, according to senior care provider Home Instead.
Leaders at the Home Instead Dublin office say families are worried about older loved ones becoming isolated during the pandemic. There is also a concern about the safety of loved ones at long-term care facilities.
“Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed,” said Billy Frost, owner of the Dublin Home Instead office. “Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”
Home Instead is looking to fill 15 to 20 full-time and part-time permanent caregiver positions to help with the increase of families and seniors seeking support. Caregivers will help seniors with personal care, prepare meals, run errands and provide companionship. The goal is for caregivers to help seniors with simple tasks so they can remain in their homes.
“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Frost. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead caregiver, not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”
Caregivers are not required to have certified nursing assistant (CNA) training. Once hired, caregivers will undergo personal care assistant training, CPR classes, fall and injury prevention and more.
For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call 478-275-8176.