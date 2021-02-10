|
Listen to the content of this post:
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County School System is hiring for several positions, and is hosting a virtual recruitment fair to fill them.
Positions available:
- Teachers
- Paraprofessionals
- Custodians
- Nutrition workers
- Maintenance
- Transportation
- Substitute Teachers
The event starts at 2 p.m. on February 11th. You can access the fair online at https://zoom.us/j/93689730547?pwd=dHRZai9MV1pxL1RjRks0Q3ZBTUlpQT09 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Mrs. Geneva Braziel at gbraziel@jones.k12.ga.us.