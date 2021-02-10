Macon man gives back to community through photography

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Dsto Moore is a freelance photographer who wants to give back to the community.
“I believe Macon has so many great stories inside that need to be told,” said Moore.
Since becoming a free lance photographer two years ago, Moore has photographed thousands, and says each photo is one of a kind.
“I use everyday people, I don’t care if you’re rich, poor,” said Moore.
When it comes to finding people to photograph in the community he takes to social media.
Artivins Thorpe is a local entertainer, and says he’s happy to work with Moore in hopes to unify the community.
“Doing this photo shoot together it shows we are all one at the end of the day,” said Thorpe.
Moore is currently working to have his photographs displayed with the Macon Arts Alliance in May.