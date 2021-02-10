Man dies in Jones County crash involving dump truck

The crash happened around 2:00pm Tuesday on Eatonton Highway near Harris Morton Road.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
32
Listen to the content of this post:

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 60-year-old man, from Griffin, Georgia, dies in an afternoon crash in Jones County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2:00pm Tuesday on Eatonton Highway near Harris Morton Road.

Jones County Coroner Matt Jarrett reports Charles Jackson was driving a dump truck along Eatonton Highway when the truck left the roadway. Jarrett says Jackson over-corrected and the dump truck flipped on its side.

Jackson died at the crash scene.

GDOT reports the crash blocked all traffic lanes four a few hours on Tuesday.

Previous articleHome Instead offices hiring as pandemic pushes need for in-home caregivers
Next articleNew app helps Macon residents report issues
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.