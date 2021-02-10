Man dies in Jones County crash involving dump truck

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 60-year-old man, from Griffin, Georgia, dies in an afternoon crash in Jones County.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2:00pm Tuesday on Eatonton Highway near Harris Morton Road.
Jones County Coroner Matt Jarrett reports Charles Jackson was driving a dump truck along Eatonton Highway when the truck left the roadway. Jarrett says Jackson over-corrected and the dump truck flipped on its side.
Jackson died at the crash scene.
GDOT reports the crash blocked all traffic lanes four a few hours on Tuesday.
