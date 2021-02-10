‘Middle Georgia sees slight decline in COVID cases, but not much,’ says doctors

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia is seeing a slow decline in the number of COVID cases. This is according to a weekly COVID report conducted by the White House.

41NBC spoke to medical experts to see if Middle Georgia healthcare systems and hospitals are seeing the same trend.

“We still have very high spread in all of our counties but it is a lot less compared to where we were a few weeks ago,” said Michael Hokanson, public information officer for North Central Health District.

“It’s down almost 50% I would say over the past week or so,” said Dr. Jeff Stephens, with Navicent Health.

Reports show there is a decline in all 13 counties of the North Central Health District.

Michael Hokanson says one reason for change — the holiday season ended. He says another reason is some providers changed how they test for the virus, causing delayed reporting.

According to a state profile report, Bibb-County and Warner Robins are still in the red zone.



“You gotta realize that even though the cases are down in the United States and around here. The decline now is still higher than the peak of the surge we had in the fall and summer so where we are now is still more than we had at the peak before,” said Dr. Stephens.

Hokanson says the rate of local hospitalizations within the district have decreased but not a lot. Dr. Jeff Stephens says there were about 100 hospitalizations last week. This number is around 80 this week.

Both men say although the decline in cases may seem optimistic, viruses often evolve and change.

Dr. Stephen explains, a new variant from the UK was discovered in 30 U.S. states including in Georgia.

“It’s more likely to be transmitted,” said the doctor.

Stephens says that’s why it is more important than ever to double mask, social distance, and get vaccinated.