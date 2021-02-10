|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Burdell-Hunt Elementary School teamed up with OneMacon to learn about how they can make the community a better place.
Teachers, staff, and community leaders walked neighborhoods around the school while learning to use a new app called SeeClickFix.
The app allows residents to report a number of things from blighted properties to overgrown areas blocking a sidewalk.
Verda Colvin, a co-chair of OneMacon, says the app gives communities a platform to express concerns.
“Residents can have a voice in how their community looks,” Colvin said. “When they report a problem, it’s up to our government to fix those problems, to come out and remedy them.”
Colvin says she also appreciates the way SeeClickFix gives people the power to make a positive change.
How the SeeClickFix works
If you see overgrown or blighted properties in your area, you can:
- Take a picture of them using the app
- After taking a picture, you can send it to Macon-Bibb County so they can send someone out to fix it
Staff at Burdell-Hunt Elementary say they plan to report issues around their school and take students on walks so they can report issues too.
Burdell-Hunt Elementary principal Tanya Allen says issues like blight and illegal dumping can impact a student’s mental health.
“Our school is a beautiful place but we want our neighborhood that we serve to be a beautiful place too. Our children should feel good about where they live,” Allen explained.
OneMacon will also visit Pleasant Hill next week to show parents and students how to use the SeeClickFix app as well.