Staying warm with a chance of storms Thursday

A few showers have pushed into the southern portion of Middle Georgia this evening, ahead of what will likely be another foggy night.

By tomorrow a cold front will be approaching the area bringing a chance of thunderstorms, and some cooler weather for Friday.

Widespread severe storms are not expected tomorrow, but we could see a few thunderstorms with heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Friday will bring another round of rain, but this time with some cooler high temps.

Most of us will be limited to the highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s thanks to cloud cover, rain and a generally cooler air mass.

The rain will be continuing through the rest of the weekend, with our rainiest day of the weekend being Saturday.

Scattered showers will be possible on Valentine’s Day as well, so I wouldn’t plan for an outside picnic as a Valentine’s date.

Rain totals over the weekend will be 1-2″ through Sunday, with the potential for an additional 1-2″ through next week.

The cool air that is settling in for the weekend will stick around for the start of next week.

Although it will be cool, we are not expecting any winter precip, because temps will be staying well above freezing.

