MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents of Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville, have been isolated due to the pandemic.
But two Georgia College students have eased their woes.
Graduate student Matthew Seymour and senior Reed Tanner, partnered to provide music therapy to the residents.
They sing songs from Elvis, Johnny Cash and much more.
“It’s a joy to play to sing to have them sing along and dance and bring a little bit of life into their lives,” said Matthew Seymour.
In order to keep the residents safe, Matthew and Reed sing from a bubble.
Both say they plan to continue singing at the home twice a week.