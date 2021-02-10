6-Year-Old Driver Steals Truck, Strikes Home

Listen to the content of this post:

(KPNX) — A person suffered minor injuries after a 6-year-old took their parents’ truck for a joyride and crashed it into a house down the street in Glendale, Arizona Tuesday morning.

“A neighbor actually called me in the morning at 6 a.m. and woke me up because she says there’s a car in my parents’ house,” said Ligia Visoan, a member of the family whose house was hit.

“I thought she was joking at first, but nope, it really happened,” she added.

The Glendale Police Department said the child grabbed his father’s keys off the bathroom counter shortly before 6 a.m. while his father was getting dressed.

His father heard the truck engine rev and ran outside. By then, the truck had already crashed into the nearby home.

Visoan’s sister was sleeping in the bedroom where the truck struck the house.

