UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in south Macon Tuesday

Listen to the content of this post:
UPDATE (February 10) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. by hospital staff.
A news release from the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 35-year-old Terrance Deshun Chapman.
Investigators say there is still no information on a suspect.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the abdomen Tuesday night.
That’s according to Sgt. Clay Williams, who says the victim is a 35-year-old man. Williams did not provide the victim’s name, but said he was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center.
The shooting happened around 9 o’clock at the corner of Houston Avenue and Heard Avenue.
No one else was injured.
The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.