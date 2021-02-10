Does wearing two masks provide more protection?

Listen to the content of this post:

(AP) — Health experts recommend a single cloth mask with multiple layers, but doubling up on masks could offer added protection in certain situations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask made with two or more layers and ensuring it covers your nose and mouth.

If you expect to be around others indoors for extended periods, some experts suggest wearing a cloth mask as well as a surgical mask to achieve a similar effect as the N95 mask.

CDC unveils PSA encouraging Americans to continue to mask up to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.