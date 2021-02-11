Rain sticks around as temps cool

Listen to the content of this post:

We saw our first round of rain and storms from an approaching cold front earlier this afternoon, and more is on the way tonight.

Rain will continue off and on overnight and into tomorrow as the cold front settles in and shifts to becoming a stationary boundary.

Highs tomorrow will be much cooler than what we have seen the past few days, and we will have continued cooling through the weekend.



Saturday will likely be our rainiest and coolest day of the week.

The stationary boundary to our south will continue to pump in moisture to our area which means more rain and more clouds.

Highs on Saturday will be stuck in the low 50’s, so it will be a pretty miserable day of cold rain.



Valentine’s Day on Sunday will be pretty similar to Saturday with a cold rain sticking around to end the weekend.

If you are planning something for a Valentine’s date, I would recommend it be indoors.



Next week will continue our rain chances and over the next 7 days we could see some areas picking up over 4″ of rainfall.



The start of next week will be another rainy day on Monday, with a small break from the rain Tuesday into most of Wednesday.

For the middle and end of next week we will see the return of rain and even thunderstorms, but at least we won’t be dealing with potential winter weather, like our neighbors in Alabama and Mississippi.