Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center opens breast milk depot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital opened a breast milk depot.
Prescreened milk donors can now drop off frozen donations through a partnership with the King’s Daughters Milk Bank in Norfolk, Virginia.
Potential donors will go through a medical screening process. Once cleared, mothers can drop off donations. The donations go to Virginia for processing and pasteurizing.
Dr. Mitch Rodriguez, Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, explains why they opened the depot.
“We were talking with some of our community individuals that it would be a good idea for us to establish a breast milk depot here in Macon because that would provide for our opportunity to give back,” said Dr. Rodriguez. “Also to make sure that the supply of donor breast milk was clearly available for not only us but other hospitals babies that are premature that may need it.”
How to donate breast milk
- Call 478-633-0319