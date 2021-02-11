Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beulahland Baptist Bible Church is giving away free groceries to those in need on February 19th.

The church began hosting more frequent food giveaways when the pandemic started. Their goal is to help families by reducing food insecurity during already hard times.

Beulahland Baptist Bible Church will start handing out groceries at 9 a.m. at 1010 Newberg Ave. in Macon.

For more information, visit them online at https://www.beulahland.org/ or call 478-784-1555.