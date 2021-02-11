Bibb deputies arrest Byron man in stolen truck after chase

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested a Byron man in a stolen vehicle after a pursuit Thursday.
Deputies identified the suspect as 42-year-old Obie Toliver III.
Deputies say the Centerville Police Department reported that a black Chevrolet truck was stolen. Centerville officers say the truck’s GPS showed its location near the Magnolia Court Hotel in the 4700 block of Houston Road.
Bibb Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the hotel and saw the stolen truck. Deputies say the driver, Toliver, led them on a brief pursuit heading south on Hawkinsville Road.
Deputies say Tolliver turned onto Barnes Ferry Road, jumped out of the truck, and ran into a wooded area. Bibb Sheriff’s deputies later caught and arrested Toliver.
Obie Toliver III charges
Authorities took Toliver to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They charged him with:
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for a Felony Offense
- several traffic offenses
Also, authorities set Toliver’s bond at $8300.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.