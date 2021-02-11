Axe throwing venue helps exes celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins will host a Valentine’s Day special.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT) — Splinters Axe House will host a 2-in-1 event. This includes a regular Valentine’s Day special, wherein the public can bring their significant other — two for $25.
The second option for those anti-Valentine’s will be stupid cupid. You can bring a picture of your ex, place it on the targets, and throw an ax at it.
Dough Rankin said, “The community has been wonderful to us and we’ve been open since the middle of October.”
Rankin expressed uncertainty of the expected turnout but he encourages those planning to attend to make reservations online.
Hours of operation
Splinters Axe house opens at 5 p.m. and you can make reservations at https://www.splintersaxehouse.com/event-details/valentines-day-special