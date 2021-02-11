UPDATE (Thursday, February 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
26455
Cases reported in the last two weeks of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/11/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 783,821 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1757 9466.08 52 148
Atkinson 750 9003.6 15 113
Bacon 1010 8856.54 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3607 8118.75 94 282
Banks 1495 7481.73 28 172
Barrow 7635 8838.54 104 526
Bartow 9526 8599.72 165 638
Ben Hill 1443 8669.27 50 145
Berrien 985 5109.98 27 65
Bibb 12214 8027.6 320 1541
Bleckley 765 5958.87 32 45
Brantley 842 4384.96 25 63
Brooks 877 5576.4 35 83
Bryan 2307 5894.68 25 154
Bulloch 4844 6095.61 47 189
Burke 1601 7165.88 28 134
Butts 1886 7491.86 62 106
Calhoun 430 6807.03 13 71
Camden 2922 5418.74 24 112
Candler 709 6542.4 32 56
Carroll 6731 5603.61 116 278
Catoosa 4815 7001.5 52 203
Charlton 994 7501.32 16 54
Chatham 17503 5990.57 319 1384
Chattahoochee 2558 23797.56 9 21
Chattooga 2018 8148.27 55 145
Cherokee 18867 7076.44 222 1067
Clarke 11586 8927.48 101 422
Clay 176 6164.62 3 9
Clayton 19910 6531.34 331 1148
Clinch 686 10306.49 21 62
Cobb 53059 6711.33 757 2643
Coffee 4058 9428 111 597
Colquitt 3139 6915.16 58 213
Columbia 10110 6373.28 133 403
Cook 1115 6394.45 34 103
Coweta 7512 4942.07 129 256
Crawford 486 3974.48 11 59
Crisp 1284 5760.69 38 142
Dade 1027 6354.41 8 49
Dawson 2459 9100.33 31 214
Decatur 2015 7655.19 48 134
DeKalb 49242 6208.38 673 3915
Dodge 1048 5141.04 53 102
Dooly 707 5276.12 27 79
Dougherty 5121 5696.01 249 914
Douglas 10295 6777.22 137 695
Early 944 9304.16 40 65
Echols 349 8793.15 2 11
Effingham 3342 5219.75 52 211
Elbert 1446 7632.62 40 111
Emanuel 1659 7319.98 51 115
Evans 706 6606.16 11 65
Fannin 1876 7127.66 48 154
Fayette 5594 4759.07 112 207
Floyd 8934 8941.51 147 731
Forsyth 15307 6062.01 125 849
Franklin 2198 9421.75 33 138
Fulton 71151 6473.09 963 3952
Gilmer 2284 7269.95 54 186
Glascock 138 4561.98 5 19
Glynn 6077 7062.42 139 407
Gordon 5528 9522.99 85 266
Grady 1442 5876.12 41 157
Greene 1364 7287.49 38 115
Gwinnett 77197 7949.07 784 4786
Habersham 4458 9733.62 127 446
Hall 23219 11252.3 346 2150
Hancock 779 9508.12 54 92
Haralson 1555 5061.52 30 58
Harris 1888 5439.04 42 136
Hart 1598 6120.96 33 107
Heard 566 4575.59 12 37
Henry 16267 6781.7 211 461
Houston 8944 5695.4 149 612
Irwin 650 6890.7 15 75
Jackson 7718 10331.99 106 424
Jasper 598 4211.56 14 51
Jeff Davis 1189 7849.22 33 96
Jefferson 1493 9749.89 50 139
Jenkins 691 8057.37 36 77
Johnson 738 7638.96 38 92
Jones 1458 5099.51 33 130
Lamar 1192 6161.16 33 84
Lanier 465 4492.32 7 25
Laurens 3523 7448.83 130 327
Lee 1504 5018.18 41 165
Liberty 2562 4138.67 45 188
Lincoln 464 5710.77 16 44
Long 609 3058 10 45
Lowndes 7079 6005.36 123 325
Lumpkin 2595 7677.06 50 259
Macon 557 4288.57 20 74
Madison 2485 8234.75 30 122
Marion 355 4280.72 12 30
McDuffie 1518 7028.75 34 134
McIntosh 568 3899.22 12 50
Meriwether 1368 6508.09 38 119
Miller 599 10392.09 4 30
Mitchell 1441 6533.37 68 215
Monroe 1701 6134.81 74 162
Montgomery 684 7415.44 19 39
Morgan 1078 5632.77 10 72
Murray 3752 9319.19 58 209
Muscogee 12246 6390.57 289 945
Newton 6551 5830.68 169 525
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 0 360 1121
Oconee 2621 6279.8 51 115
Oglethorpe 1075 7053.81 20 67
Paulding 9142 5298.42 139 285
Peach 1649 6023.74 39 188
Pickens 2222 6626.9 44 170
Pierce 1136 5812.23 35 119
Pike 936 4962.88 19 60
Polk 3572 8214.89 65 324
Pulaski 549 5039.93 27 49
Putnam 1603 7324.65 43 127
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1385 8153.77 34 141
Randolph 440 6514.66 31 74
Richmond 17789 8795.98 309 1148
Rockdale 5180 5454.93 108 695
Schley 199 3772.51 2 18
Screven 755 5431.65 16 59
Seminole 694 8525.8 14 57
Spalding 3466 5015.19 115 365
Stephens 2791 10600.88 67 235
Stewart 698 11388.48 21 120
Sumter 1736 5904.96 84 248
Talbot 348 5651.19 14 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1725 6788.4 34 105
Taylor 461 5792.91 20 65
Telfair 684 4372.28 40 65
Terrell 521 6153.3 36 103
Thomas 3332 7499.27 97 306
Tift 3311 8109.23 90 397
Toombs 2707 10032.24 79 156
Towns 952 7910.92 34 115
Treutlen 592 8668.91 19 48
Troup 5340 7583.72 153 439
Turner 570 7057.95 27 82
Twiggs 476 5886.72 25 84
Union 1863 7353.46 61 178
Unknown 3101 0 10 45
Upson 1649 6275.45 92 151
Walker 5509 7914.09 68 221
Walton 7010 7316.26 173 409
Ware 2787 7773.41 114 308
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1536 7565.76 44 99
Wayne 2433 8117.03 62 239
Webster 94 3686.27 3 12
Wheeler 449 5677.08 20 35
White 2781 8756.85 55 267
Whitfield 13840 13222.26 192 674
Wilcox 442 5028.44 26 67
Wilkes 626 6251.25 16 61
Wilkinson 674 7556.9 21 109
Worth 1121 5565.49 53 159
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,223,725 (6,765,890 reported molecular tests; 457,835 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 783,821 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 52,853 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,672 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

