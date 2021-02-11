Houston County Board of Education looking to continue ESPLOST

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Education wants to continue the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Robins Regional Chamber hosted an Eggs and Issues forum Thursday with Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott. He talked about the effectiveness of ESPLOST and how the one-cent sales tax benefits the school system.
“The ESPLOST has funded a lot of our growth of facilities,” said Dr. Scott. “It’s also allowed us to stay on top of technology purchases and bus purchases.”
Dr. Scott says they weren’t always able to use ESPLOST funds on technology and bus purchases. He says several years ago, the Georgia General Assembly gave them permission to do so.
Voting information
- Register to vote for the special election by February 16
- Early will be from February 22 to March 12
- Election Day is March 16