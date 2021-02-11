Houston County Board of Education looking to continue ESPLOST

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
1
Houston County Board of Education
Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Education wants to continue the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Robins Regional Chamber hosted an Eggs and Issues forum Thursday with Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott. He talked about the effectiveness of ESPLOST and how the one-cent sales tax benefits the school system.

“The ESPLOST has funded a lot of our growth of facilities,” said Dr. Scott. “It’s also allowed us to stay on top of technology purchases and bus purchases.”

Dr. Scott says they weren’t always able to use ESPLOST funds on technology and bus purchases. He says several years ago, the Georgia General Assembly gave them permission to do so.

Voting information

  • Register to vote for the special election by February 16
  • Early will be from February 22 to March 12
  • Election Day is March 16

 

Previous articleSuspect arrested in connection with Montpelier Avenue murder investigation
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.