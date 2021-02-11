Houston County School District announces 2021 graduation plans

All five high school graduation ceremonies will take place in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District announces graduation plans for 2021. This year all five high school graduation ceremonies will take place in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

Keeping with the Department of Public Health guidelines, seating will be limited. Each graduate will receive a specific number of tickets for their ceremony. Graduations will also stream live over the internet from the Board of Education website.

“We are pleased to offer our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person experience,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott. “We are also glad that our commencement ceremonies will return to Reaves Arena, which offers stadium-style seating with a better view of our graduates, as well as more room for social distancing. We look forward to celebrating our Classes of 2021 and providing our seniors and their families with a memorable graduation experience.”

The graduation commencement schedule:

  • Veterans High School, May 28, 4:00 p.m.
  • Perry High School, May 28, 8:00 p.m.
  • Houston County High School, May 29, 8:30 a.m.
  • Northside High School, May 29, 12:30 p.m.
  • Warner Robins High School, May 29, 4:30 p.m.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter (GNFA) is located at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry.

Previous articleIt’s the Law: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.