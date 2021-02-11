Houston County School District announces 2021 graduation plans

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District announces graduation plans for 2021. This year all five high school graduation ceremonies will take place in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
Keeping with the Department of Public Health guidelines, seating will be limited. Each graduate will receive a specific number of tickets for their ceremony. Graduations will also stream live over the internet from the Board of Education website.
“We are pleased to offer our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person experience,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott. “We are also glad that our commencement ceremonies will return to Reaves Arena, which offers stadium-style seating with a better view of our graduates, as well as more room for social distancing. We look forward to celebrating our Classes of 2021 and providing our seniors and their families with a memorable graduation experience.”
The graduation commencement schedule:
- Veterans High School, May 28, 4:00 p.m.
- Perry High School, May 28, 8:00 p.m.
- Houston County High School, May 29, 8:30 a.m.
- Northside High School, May 29, 12:30 p.m.
- Warner Robins High School, May 29, 4:30 p.m.
The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter (GNFA) is located at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry.