It’s the Law: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
The U.S. Senate is moving forward with the second Impeachment Trial of former president Donald Trump.
This comes after a vote rejected the argument that it is unconstitutional to try a former president.
Attorney J Davis discusses the charge against the former president. He also outlines the arguments we can expect from the prosecution and Trump’s defense team.