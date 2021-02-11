It’s the Law: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with the second Impeachment Trial of former president Donald Trump.

This comes after a vote rejected the argument that it is unconstitutional to try a former president.

Attorney J Davis discusses the charge against the former president. He also outlines the arguments we can expect from the prosecution and Trump’s defense team.

Shelby Coates
