WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- With the pandemic forcing local businesses to close awhile last year. The holidays are serving as a plus for many businesses.
“Valentine’s day is basically our Super Bowl of the year,” says Carlo Lacombe, owner of Smallcakes in Warner Robins.
He says throughout the year, they fight to keep customers. On Valentine’s Day though, Lacombe says he will be busy. He says they had to stop taking orders because of the high demand.
The store is usually closed on Sunday’s, but not on Valentine’s Day.
“We just want to thank everybody for continuing to support us through this time,” says Lacombe.
The pandemic changed many ways people celebrate holidays, and flowers are a key component. Owner of Forget Me Not Florist in Warner Robins, Allen Tatman, says his business is busy this time of year.
“It’s been very good for the floral business, a lot of people couldn’t visit their loved ones in past holidays,” said Tatman.
He says flowers are a great way to show love to someone.
With a busy weekend ahead, both men say they’re grateful for so many customers.