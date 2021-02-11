Local couple restores old Hawkinsville store

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After closing for over a year, a 20-year-old restaurant in Pulaski County will be restored.

Like most small towns in the south, residents in Hawkinsville know each other. Therefore, businesses tend to stick around. The Corner Market is no different.

Most say they have memories of getting chili dogs from a man everyone called “Big Al”. They saw the market and Big Al as legendary.  He passed away in November 2019, leaving the city heartbroken.

After Al’s passing, his friends Tony and Lisa Meads, bought the Corner Market. Sandy White, with the Hawkinsville Chamber of Commerce, says the city feels thrilled about the restoration.

“We really didn’t want to lose it so we were really excited when they wanted to come and do more with it,” White said.

The couple began renovating the market last year. They hope to keep his legacy, but will add new things.

“Of course we are going to continue to carry his famous chili dogs and a limited menu,” Lisa explained. “We’re also broadening our stuff though with homemade casseroles, cakes, local honey, and a lot more local novelty items.”

The old Corner Market will add a coffee bar, sell salsa and jellies, and will have a new drive-thru. The Meads also partnered with local businesses to sell soaps, candles, and honey.

White says it’s exciting to see the Corner Market feeding back into the local economy.

“When something is locally sourced or made in the community, that money goes back into the community,” White explained.

Lisa Mead says although she shares the town’s excitement for the reopening, she wants the focus to stay on Big Al’s legacy.

“We want to continue being here and keep making people happy,” Meads explained. “They know they can come here and have those famous chili dogs and the fresh produce, but we’ll definitely stay here and keep this going.”

Reopening date

The Corner Market will reopen on Monday, February 15.

