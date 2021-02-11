Local senior center collect socks for homeless

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Friday is the last day to show some love to the less fortunate ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Staff at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center have been collecting socks since last month, and will hand the donations out February 19.

Coordinator for the sock drive, Elricia Smith, says a lot of socks came from the community, along with a large donation from the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s office.

Smith says the mission of the drive is to show love to those who may not get a chance to experience it.

“I have a big heart and I’m always thinking about what I can do for others and not just myself,” said Smith. “A lot of times when I think about who may need something, I always think about those who I’m not directly in contact with. I always want to help whoever is in need as much as possible.”

To donate, you can drop off socks at the Elaine H.Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith says the socks will be distributed at the center’s Celebration of Love event, on February 19 at Carolyn Crayton Park.

