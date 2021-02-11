Macon man dead after two-vehicle crash Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

It happened just before 7:30 at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office says a white Ford Ranger, driven by 66-year-old Gregory Lee Ford of Gray, was traveling north on Industrial Highway when his vehicle collided with a Lincoln MKX, driven by 50-year-old R L Brown Jr. of Macon, which was traveling west on Liberty Church Road.

Brown was pronounced dead by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

Ford was taken to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

