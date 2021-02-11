|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Nadia Symone Andrews.
This is according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the arrest happened during a traffic stop in Beckley, West Virginia, Wednesday night.
According to the Beckley Police Department, 20-year-old Henry Jaquez Albritton and another man were passengers in a taxi cab when the stop happened for several traffic violations.
The news release states that a Beckley Police K-9 detected narcotics in the cab during a search.
Officers searched the car and found numerous drugs along with other drug-related items. They determined that the items belonged to Albritton and the other passenger.
The news release also states that officers arrested Albritton and the other man. They took the suspects to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia.
Authorities say 28-year-old Nadia Symone Andrews was shot on July 29 at the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Avenue. An ambulance took her to the hospital where she later died.
Henry Jaquez Albritton charges
Albritton faces drug-related charges in Beckley. He awaits an extradition trial.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.