Spring-like weather continues

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will climb back into the 70’s this afternoon as rain remains in the forecast.
TODAY.
Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will climb into the lower 70’s once again. Showers will be isolated throughout the afternoon with a rumble of thunder or two possible as well. Tonight, rain coverage will increase as a cold front slides through the area. We will stay cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s for the final day of the week as rain coverage increases. Rain showers will be widely scattered. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
At this point, Saturday looks to be a washout across our area. Widespread rain, heavy at times, will impact any outdoor plans you have. High temperatures during the weekend will hang out in the upper 50’s. Isolated showers will continue early next week before we dry out by the middle of the week.
