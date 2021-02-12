Mary Persons High School students learning virtually Friday due to power outage

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons High School students will be learning from home Friday because of a major power outage in Forsyth.
According to a Monroe County Schools Facebook post, the power outage is on Montpelier Avenue and is being repaired by the City of Forsyth. City crews estimate the power will be out until noon or later.
Mary Persons High School’s Principal, Dr. Jim Fitch, said in an email that students do not have to report to campus, but faculty and staff still need to report at their normal times.
According to the school district, the outage only affects Mary Persons High School. All other schools will stick to their regular schedule.
