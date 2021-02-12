Rainy weekend on the way

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Rain will be filtering back in across Middle Georgia tonight, as a low pressure center moves closer to the area.
This will begin a rainy period across Georgia that will last for most of the day on Saturday.
While thunderstorms are not expected, we could see some periods of heavy rain.
Highs will be staying in the upper 40’s and low 50’s both Saturday and Sunday.
Even with the cold weather, rain will be continuing on Valentine’s Day, Sunday with more heavy rain possible.
Make sure any Valentine’s plans are inside or at the very least waterproof.
Rain totals for the weekend will range anywhere from 1-3″, with the heaviest rain staying mainly to the south of Dublin and Warner Robins.
If you were hoping the rain was going to end after the weekend, well I’m sorry, because the rain will be continuing into the start of next week.
The good news is that the cold, arctic air will be staying just to our west, which means that although snow and freezing will be possible in Alabama and Mississippi, we will continue to see just rain.
We will get a slight break from the rain on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Unfortunately this break will be short, because on Thursday we will warm up into the 60’s and see a chance for some thunderstorms as well.