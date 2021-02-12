|
Air purifiers known as Reme Halo’s were installed to help combat Covid-19 in the air.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Bodyplex partnered with Cool Max Heating and Air to install air purifiers.
After many gyms closed for the pandemic, they took steps to keep their members safe.
“We installed them in my house first and then I was like we can kind of tell the difference in the air quality,” says Mike Martino, co-owner of Bodyplex .
Afterward, Martino says they installed the purifiers in the gym. But first, they wanted to let the members know of what was happening.
Martino says many of the members questioned what the product would do and was on board with it.
Now a month later, Martino says they have seen a big difference in the gym.
“We’re to the point where we made the masks optional, but we still do the same cleaning routines,” said Martino.
The owner of Cool Max David Ussery emphasized the effectiveness of the product. It’s also third-party verified.
“They tested it with a sneeze machine that would emit the COVID virus up to three feet in the building that was treated by the air purification system, it deactivated the COVID virus,” said Ussery.
Gymgoer Judy Ely says she feels safe visit the gym every day.
So far the systems have been installed in schools and homes.
Ussery says they plan on installing the Reme Halo in all schools by the end of the year.