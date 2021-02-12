UPDATE (Friday, February 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 786,277 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1762 9493.02 53 149
Atkinson 751 9015.61 15 113
Bacon 1010 8856.54 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3612 8130.01 94 284
Banks 1499 7501.75 29 172
Barrow 7664 8872.12 107 532
Bartow 9570 8639.45 165 653
Ben Hill 1442 8663.26 50 145
Berrien 985 5109.98 28 65
Bibb 12234 8040.75 322 1550
Bleckley 765 5958.87 32 45
Brantley 843 4390.17 25 63
Brooks 878 5582.76 36 83
Bryan 2321 5930.45 25 155
Bulloch 4863 6119.52 47 190
Burke 1608 7197.21 29 135
Butts 1893 7519.66 64 108
Calhoun 430 6807.03 14 71
Camden 2935 5442.85 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6757 5625.25 116 279
Catoosa 4848 7049.48 53 205
Charlton 995 7508.87 16 54
Chatham 17622 6031.3 320 1391
Chattahoochee 2558 23797.56 9 21
Chattooga 2027 8184.61 55 145
Cherokee 18948 7106.82 227 1070
Clarke 11613 8948.29 102 426
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 19990 6557.58 333 1152
Clinch 686 10306.49 21 62
Cobb 53236 6733.72 769 2647
Coffee 4066 9446.59 113 597
Colquitt 3144 6926.18 59 216
Columbia 10124 6382.11 136 407
Cook 1115 6394.45 34 103
Coweta 7536 4957.86 133 259
Crawford 486 3974.48 11 59
Crisp 1286 5769.66 39 143
Dade 1034 6397.72 9 50
Dawson 2463 9115.13 32 215
Decatur 2017 7662.79 49 135
DeKalb 49433 6232.46 680 3921
Dodge 1051 5155.75 53 102
Dooly 708 5283.58 27 79
Dougherty 5139 5716.03 252 918
Douglas 10350 6813.42 140 698
Early 947 9333.73 40 65
Echols 349 8793.15 2 11
Effingham 3359 5246.31 52 213
Elbert 1450 7653.73 42 111
Emanuel 1659 7319.98 51 115
Evans 708 6624.87 11 66
Fannin 1884 7158.05 49 154
Fayette 5612 4774.38 114 207
Floyd 8958 8965.53 150 731
Forsyth 15357 6081.81 129 850
Franklin 2207 9460.33 35 138
Fulton 71376 6493.56 974 3968
Gilmer 2289 7285.86 55 186
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 18
Glynn 6091 7078.69 139 408
Gordon 5557 9572.95 85 268
Grady 1444 5884.27 41 158
Greene 1368 7308.86 38 116
Gwinnett 77388 7968.74 802 4820
Habersham 4473 9766.38 131 447
Hall 23266 11275.07 351 2163
Hancock 782 9544.73 54 92
Haralson 1559 5074.54 31 58
Harris 1898 5467.85 42 136
Hart 1602 6136.29 34 108
Heard 568 4591.75 13 37
Henry 16342 6812.97 215 465
Houston 8969 5711.32 150 619
Irwin 651 6901.3 15 76
Jackson 7744 10366.8 107 429
Jasper 601 4232.69 14 51
Jeff Davis 1190 7855.82 33 96
Jefferson 1497 9776.01 50 140
Jenkins 693 8080.69 36 78
Johnson 738 7638.96 39 92
Jones 1464 5120.49 34 133
Lamar 1196 6181.84 34 86
Lanier 466 4501.98 7 25
Laurens 3539 7482.66 131 330
Lee 1508 5031.53 41 168
Liberty 2572 4154.82 45 189
Lincoln 465 5723.08 16 44
Long 611 3068.04 10 45
Lowndes 7090 6014.69 125 329
Lumpkin 2599 7688.89 50 261
Macon 558 4296.27 20 74
Madison 2489 8248 32 126
Marion 359 4328.95 12 30
McDuffie 1521 7042.64 34 134
McIntosh 573 3933.55 12 50
Meriwether 1374 6536.63 41 119
Miller 599 10392.09 4 30
Mitchell 1443 6542.44 68 217
Monroe 1703 6142.03 75 163
Montgomery 685 7426.28 19 39
Morgan 1080 5643.22 10 72
Murray 3758 9334.1 59 210
Muscogee 12281 6408.84 291 950
Newton 6559 5837.8 172 526
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24246 0 366 1126
Oconee 2636 6315.74 52 115
Oglethorpe 1075 7053.81 21 68
Paulding 9188 5325.08 139 286
Peach 1655 6045.66 39 191
Pickens 2230 6650.76 45 171
Pierce 1141 5837.81 36 119
Pike 944 5005.3 20 60
Polk 3579 8230.99 65 325
Pulaski 550 5049.11 27 49
Putnam 1608 7347.5 44 130
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1387 8165.55 34 141
Randolph 440 6514.66 31 74
Richmond 17830 8816.26 312 1152
Rockdale 5202 5478.1 109 697
Schley 199 3772.51 2 18
Screven 758 5453.24 16 59
Seminole 700 8599.51 14 59
Spalding 3472 5023.87 117 367
Stephens 2800 10635.07 68 236
Stewart 698 11388.48 21 120
Sumter 1736 5904.96 84 248
Talbot 350 5683.66 14 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1732 6815.95 34 106
Taylor 462 5805.48 20 65
Telfair 686 4385.07 41 66
Terrell 523 6176.92 37 103
Thomas 3336 7508.27 99 306
Tift 3313 8114.13 90 397
Toombs 2713 10054.48 79 156
Towns 954 7927.54 34 115
Treutlen 593 8683.56 19 48
Troup 5358 7609.28 156 439
Turner 570 7057.95 27 82
Twiggs 476 5886.72 26 84
Union 1869 7377.15 61 178
Unknown 3101 0 11 46
Upson 1655 6298.28 93 153
Walker 5554 7978.74 69 221
Walton 7042 7349.66 178 414
Ware 2792 7787.35 115 308
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1544 7605.16 45 100
Wayne 2439 8137.05 63 241
Webster 96 3764.71 4 12
Wheeler 449 5677.08 20 35
White 2792 8791.49 55 268
Whitfield 13870 13250.92 193 675
Wilcox 443 5039.82 26 67
Wilkes 628 6271.22 16 61
Wilkinson 678 7601.75 21 109
Worth 1124 5580.38 54 160
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,251,890 (6,792,960 reported molecular tests; 458,930 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 786,277 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,111 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,856 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

