HomeGrown Arts Alliance hosts Black Dance History series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This weekend HomeGrown Arts Alliance is holding a virtual Black Dance History Series.

Macon native Sasha Hutchings is the creator of HomeGrown. She was also in the original cast of the Broadway show Hamilton.

She says dance instructors from New York to L.A. will trace African roots of Hip-Hop, Jazz, Tap, and Modern Dance.

“The arts, being creative, coming together to move and dance, and celebrate each other, and appreciate the contribution of African Americans to the dance world specifically, it’s just a wonderful way in,” said Hutchings.

Anyone can take part in the online classes all weekend long. There’s also a round table discussion at the end of the series.

For more information and the class schedule

