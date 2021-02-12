Jones County man shot in head, suspect arrested in Monroe County

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An innocent bystander was shot in the head Friday afternoon and is in serious condition according to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese.
Sheriff Reese says deputies were called to Fire Station #6 on Upper River Road in response to a medical emergency. He says two people arrived at the station needing help for their friend, who had just been shot in the head.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Reese says the personnel of Station #6 did an exceptional job of lifesaving efforts for the victim.
After an investigation, deputies determined that the incident happened at a home close to Fire Station #6. The investigation revealed a dispute over alleged stolen property had escalated to physical violence, and a shotgun had been discharged, hitting the bystander.
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old James Mark Slater. He was later spotted by a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 87, and taken into custody without incident.
Slater is in the Jones County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He’s a convicted felon, and faces additional charges related to possession of a firearm.