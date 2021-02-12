Macon sculptor transforms bus stop into visual art

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s first ‘Art Stop’ is complete — thanks to the Macon Arts Alliance and the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority.

Macon’s first ‘Art Stop’ at the intersection of Cherry Street and MLK has been transformed into visual art.

“Make it playful. Make it lighthearted. Not controversial, something that everybody can enjoy,” said Macon artist James Bodell of JR Bodell Sculpture, Inc.

The design, titled ‘Diversity in Motion’, is filled with a variety of colors and shapes. This symbolizes the diversity of people and modes of transportation in the community.

“The size of the pieces, the colors. Everything has its own place in the world. But we are all cut from the same cloth,” said Bodell.

Bodell came up with the concept for the bus stop design. He says the transformative art from his hometown — Portland, Oregon — inspired him.

“At every corner, you turn almost there’s a large scale sculpture,” said Bodell.

According to the Macon Arts Alliance, the intent of the project was to use public art to improve the visual appeal of a bus stop in an urban, high populated area.

“Riders could experience something creative,” said Julie Wilkerson, executive director for the alliance.

Wilkerson says she was also inspired by art stops in other communities. She said she wrote the grant, received the funding, partnered with the Macon Transit Authority.

The Cherry Street/MLK bus stop is the only art stop for now, but Wilkerson says they are looking to expand outside of Downtown Macon.

“We are looking in East Macon and West Macon,” said Wilkerson.

Downtown Challenge 2019 paid for Bodell’s design, a project of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia funded by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation.