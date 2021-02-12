Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

February 12, 2021

After weeks of vaccine distribution being limited to hospitals, health systems and local health departments, COVID-19 vaccines are poised to roll out at major pharmacies today, including the nation’s two largest chains, CVS and Walgreens.

Experts say they’re hopeful that the nation’s established network of pharmacies will help speed up distribution amid consternation over the pace of the rollout so far.

State eligibility requirements are still in place.

*****

Disney smashed streaming subscriber expectations.

It now has almost 95 million paid subscribers.

Revenue at Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment fell 53 percent to $3.58 billion, as many of its theme parks were either closed or operating at reduced capacity and its cruise ships and guided tours were suspended.

*****

Stocks finished mixed Thursday as energy shares declined.

Weekly jobless claims remain high as the labor market seems to be treading water.

*****

Shoppers purchasing gifts for Valentine’s Day expect to spend $163 on their significant other this year, according to RetailMeNot.

That’s about double last year and the pandemic may be why.

Some people have extra cash on hand that they would have spent on travel.

*****

U.S. home prices, fueled by the lowest mortgage rates in history, rose at the fastest pace on record, surpassing the peak from the last property boom in 2005.

The median price of a single-family home climbed 14.9 percent to $315,000 in the fourth quarter. That was the biggest surge in data going back to 1990, according to the National Association of Realtors.