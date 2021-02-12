New COVID-19 testing scam in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After getting calls about a new COVID-19 scam, Jones County law enforcement asks residents to stay vigilant. Scammers will offer an at-home testing option, then solicit personal information like a home address or insurance.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says they’ve received calls about the same scam.

“We’ve gotten about four calls from individuals in Jones County,” Hokanson said. “They say they’ve either gotten a call or visit from a guy that has personal information about them.”

The North Central Health District says at-home COVID testing has yet to become widely available. Currently, the FDA only approved two at-home test kits. A doctor must prescribe an approved kit for emergency use only.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau in Macon recommends researching before making a purchase.

“Just do your research if someone calls you. Regardless of what they call you about, go online and research it,” Collins said.

Collins added that if you receive a phone call from an unknown number or one that looks similar to yours, send them to voicemail.

“That’s what they’re counting on is for you to pick up and to be caught off guard and providing that information,” Collins explained.

He also says you should never give financial or personal information over the phone.

