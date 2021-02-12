|
Listen to the content of this post:
Cake n’ Shake, a family-owned business, opened its second location Friday.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT) — Customers were lined up outside ready to go in to try the shakes.
It is a family-owned business known for its extreme milkshakes and desserts for the whole family to enjoy
One customer Tracy Taylor says she traveled 30 minutes for the grand opening.
“I love sweets and we went to a place up in Atlanta and had these monster milkshakes and I was super excited to find out we were having a location opening,” says Taylor.
Their signature, the Cake n’ Shake is topped with a cheesecake and cupcake.
If you ever want to try it out, they are located at 115 Margie Dr. Suite A, Warner Robins.