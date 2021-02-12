St. Francis Episcopal Church hosts food drive-thru event

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
11
St. Francis Episcopal Church
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Society of St. Andrew have partnered in bringing food to people in need.

Thanks to CARES Act funding, both organizations will host several food drive-thru events throughout February.

The boxes they hand out contain meat, dairy, and vegetables. The drive happened from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you missed the drive Friday you still have two more chances to get food assistance.

Tentative dates for the upcoming food drives

  • February 19
  • February 26

All visitors and participants must follow pandemic safety protocols during the food drive-thru events.

 

Previous articleAngie’s List: Introducing a pet to your home
Next articleCity of Perry asking for input on Food Truck Friday
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.