St. Francis Episcopal Church hosts food drive-thru event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Society of St. Andrew have partnered in bringing food to people in need.
Thanks to CARES Act funding, both organizations will host several food drive-thru events throughout February.
The boxes they hand out contain meat, dairy, and vegetables. The drive happened from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
If you missed the drive Friday you still have two more chances to get food assistance.
Tentative dates for the upcoming food drives
All visitors and participants must follow pandemic safety protocols during the food drive-thru events.