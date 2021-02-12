Tech Report: Bumble climbs 64 percent in its trading debut

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 12, 2021

Microsoft recently considered a deal with Pinterest, sources told the Financial Times.

The acquisition of the $51 billion social media firm would have been Microsoft’s biggest deal.

Pinterest apparently wasn’t interested and wants to remain independent.

*****

Bumble, the dating app where only women can make the first move, climbed 64 percent in its trading debut.

Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd, who at 31 is the youngest woman to take a large company public in the U.S. as CEO, said in an interview Thursday she was grateful to other women who have paved the way before her. She said Bumble would use the proceeds from the IPO to pay down debt and potentially pursue acquisitions.

*****

According to a survey from Yellowbrick Data, one-third of respondents would trust artificial intelligence to pick their Valentine this year. And, more than 70 percent would use a dating app with facial recognition.

The Hybrid Data Warehousing Company found that people don’t trust dating apps with their data. In fact, only 13 percent feel confident that dating apps protect personal information, and more than 60 percent think that dating apps are selling their information even if they do not allow it.

*****

Facebook launched an app to help couples talk to each other.

Sunita Mohanty, product leader for Tuned by Facebook says it will allow you to share your mood throughout the day.

Tuned is free to download and available on iOS and Android.