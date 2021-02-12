VOTE: Warner Robins veteran named Black History Month Ignition Challenge finalist

The Ignition Challenge allows the top 15 entrepreneurs to share their business ideas and compete for votes.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia veteran is one of 15 finalists for the national Black History Month Ignition Challenge. The Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP), under the PenFed Foundation, launched the contest to help address the struggle veterans and minorities face when looking for funding to start a business.

Shon Barnwell retired from Robins Air Force Base, and decided to call Warner Robins home. While working to publish her own book, she decided to start her own publishing company: Barnwell Publishing. Barnwell says she wants to win the contest to support her publishing company and provide a platform for minorities and women with military backgrounds to publish their stories.

The Ignition Challenge allows the top 15 entrepreneurs to share their business ideas and compete for votes. The top three winners will receive funding, promotions and mentorship. The first place business creator receives $15,000. Second place receives $10,000 and third place receives $5,000.

You can help honor Black History Month and the military community by clicking here to vote now through February 17.

