UPDATE (Saturday, February 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
26665
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 789,070 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1771 9541.51 55 152
Atkinson 752 9027.61 15 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3621 8150.27 95 285
Banks 1500 7506.76 29 172
Barrow 7684 8895.27 107 535
Bartow 9602 8668.33 166 654
Ben Hill 1444 8675.28 51 145
Berrien 988 5125.54 28 65
Bibb 12262 8059.15 324 1553
Bleckley 768 5982.24 32 45
Brantley 849 4421.41 25 64
Brooks 879 5589.11 37 84
Bryan 2334 5963.67 25 157
Bulloch 4886 6148.46 47 190
Burke 1617 7237.49 29 136
Butts 1903 7559.39 64 108
Calhoun 430 6807.03 14 71
Camden 2950 5470.66 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6771 5636.91 117 281
Catoosa 4856 7061.12 53 205
Charlton 998 7531.51 16 54
Chatham 17717 6063.81 323 1400
Chattahoochee 2558 23797.56 9 21
Chattooga 2028 8188.65 55 145
Cherokee 19010 7130.08 229 1074
Clarke 11650 8976.8 102 429
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20059 6580.22 336 1156
Clinch 690 10366.59 21 62
Cobb 53413 6756.11 776 2655
Coffee 4067 9448.91 113 598
Colquitt 3159 6959.22 59 216
Columbia 10179 6416.78 138 410
Cook 1117 6405.92 34 103
Coweta 7564 4976.28 133 259
Crawford 487 3982.66 11 59
Crisp 1287 5774.15 39 144
Dade 1035 6403.91 9 50
Dawson 2471 9144.74 32 215
Decatur 2021 7677.99 49 135
DeKalb 49614 6255.28 684 3935
Dodge 1055 5175.37 53 102
Dooly 710 5298.51 27 79
Dougherty 5157 5736.05 252 922
Douglas 10397 6844.36 140 702
Early 950 9363.3 40 65
Echols 350 8818.34 2 11
Effingham 3381 5280.67 52 213
Elbert 1457 7690.68 42 113
Emanuel 1661 7328.8 51 115
Evans 711 6652.94 11 67
Fannin 1894 7196.05 50 154
Fayette 5645 4802.46 115 207
Floyd 8979 8986.55 150 735
Forsyth 15412 6103.59 130 851
Franklin 2210 9473.19 35 138
Fulton 71644 6517.94 985 3994
Gilmer 2296 7308.15 55 187
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 18
Glynn 6123 7115.88 139 408
Gordon 5583 9617.74 85 269
Grady 1445 5888.35 41 160
Greene 1374 7340.92 39 119
Gwinnett 77657 7996.44 813 4838
Habersham 4476 9772.93 131 447
Hall 23326 11304.15 355 2175
Hancock 782 9544.73 54 92
Haralson 1564 5090.81 31 59
Harris 1905 5488.02 42 136
Hart 1607 6155.44 34 108
Heard 572 4624.09 13 37
Henry 16404 6838.82 216 469
Houston 9024 5746.34 150 623
Irwin 652 6911.91 15 76
Jackson 7763 10392.24 109 432
Jasper 603 4246.78 14 52
Jeff Davis 1195 7888.83 33 96
Jefferson 1504 9821.72 50 140
Jenkins 693 8080.69 36 78
Johnson 740 7659.66 39 92
Jones 1469 5137.98 35 133
Lamar 1199 6197.34 34 87
Lanier 467 4511.64 7 25
Laurens 3541 7486.89 131 330
Lee 1514 5051.55 42 168
Liberty 2590 4183.9 45 190
Lincoln 466 5735.38 16 44
Long 614 3083.1 10 45
Lowndes 7102 6024.87 125 329
Lumpkin 2604 7703.69 50 261
Macon 560 4311.67 20 74
Madison 2497 8274.51 33 129
Marion 360 4341.01 12 30
McDuffie 1528 7075.06 34 134
McIntosh 573 3933.55 13 50
Meriwether 1378 6555.66 42 119
Miller 601 10426.79 4 30
Mitchell 1447 6560.57 69 216
Monroe 1706 6152.85 75 165
Montgomery 686 7437.12 19 39
Morgan 1083 5658.9 10 73
Murray 3767 9356.45 59 211
Muscogee 12320 6429.19 297 954
Newton 6582 5858.27 173 531
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24352 0 370 1135
Oconee 2645 6337.3 53 115
Oglethorpe 1076 7060.37 21 68
Paulding 9230 5349.42 139 287
Peach 1660 6063.93 40 192
Pickens 2245 6695.5 45 171
Pierce 1146 5863.39 37 120
Pike 946 5015.91 20 60
Polk 3591 8258.59 65 327
Pulaski 553 5076.65 27 49
Putnam 1620 7402.33 45 131
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1396 8218.53 34 141
Randolph 441 6529.46 31 75
Richmond 17956 8878.56 318 1154
Rockdale 5219 5496 111 711
Schley 199 3772.51 2 19
Screven 763 5489.21 16 59
Seminole 705 8660.93 14 61
Spalding 3490 5049.92 119 368
Stephens 2805 10654.06 68 237
Stewart 704 11486.38 21 120
Sumter 1738 5911.77 84 248
Talbot 350 5683.66 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1738 6839.56 34 106
Taylor 463 5818.04 20 65
Telfair 687 4391.46 41 66
Terrell 528 6235.97 38 104
Thomas 3341 7519.52 99 310
Tift 3315 8119.03 90 397
Toombs 2726 10102.66 79 156
Towns 956 7944.16 34 115
Treutlen 593 8683.56 19 48
Troup 5367 7622.06 156 439
Turner 571 7070.33 27 82
Twiggs 481 5948.55 27 84
Union 1877 7408.72 62 178
Unknown 3105 0 10 49
Upson 1666 6340.15 93 155
Walker 5576 8010.34 69 222
Walton 7069 7377.84 182 415
Ware 2797 7801.3 117 310
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1545 7610.09 45 100
Wayne 2456 8193.77 63 241
Webster 96 3764.71 4 12
Wheeler 449 5677.08 20 35
White 2803 8826.12 56 268
Whitfield 13897 13276.71 194 676
Wilcox 445 5062.57 26 67
Wilkes 630 6291.19 16 63
Wilkinson 682 7646.6 21 110
Worth 1127 5595.27 54 160
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,289,888 (6,828,948 reported molecular tests; 460,940 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 789,070 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,340 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,961 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

