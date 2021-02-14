UPDATE (Sunday, February 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 790,779 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1774 9557.67 55 152
Atkinson 752 9027.61 15 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3626 8161.52 95 285
Banks 1502 7516.77 29 172
Barrow 7694 8906.85 107 536
Bartow 9625 8689.1 166 659
Ben Hill 1445 8681.29 53 145
Berrien 989 5130.73 28 65
Bibb 12283 8072.95 324 1553
Bleckley 768 5982.24 32 45
Brantley 849 4421.41 25 64
Brooks 879 5589.11 37 84
Bryan 2337 5971.33 25 157
Bulloch 4895 6159.79 47 190
Burke 1621 7255.39 30 136
Butts 1910 7587.19 64 108
Calhoun 434 6870.35 14 71
Camden 2954 5478.08 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6785 5648.57 117 283
Catoosa 4862 7069.84 53 205
Charlton 998 7531.51 16 54
Chatham 17750 6075.11 323 1400
Chattahoochee 2558 23797.56 9 21
Chattooga 2029 8192.68 55 145
Cherokee 19046 7143.58 229 1075
Clarke 11677 8997.6 102 429
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20101 6593.99 336 1158
Clinch 690 10366.59 21 62
Cobb 53523 6770.02 776 2656
Coffee 4070 9455.88 113 598
Colquitt 3162 6965.83 59 216
Columbia 10215 6439.47 138 411
Cook 1118 6411.65 34 103
Coweta 7582 4988.13 133 259
Crawford 488 3990.84 11 59
Crisp 1289 5783.12 39 144
Dade 1038 6422.47 9 50
Dawson 2472 9148.44 32 215
Decatur 2021 7677.99 49 135
DeKalb 49747 6272.05 684 3942
Dodge 1056 5180.28 53 102
Dooly 710 5298.51 27 79
Dougherty 5161 5740.5 252 923
Douglas 10437 6870.7 140 703
Early 952 9383.01 40 65
Echols 350 8818.34 2 11
Effingham 3389 5293.16 52 213
Elbert 1457 7690.68 42 113
Emanuel 1664 7342.04 51 116
Evans 711 6652.94 11 67
Fannin 1894 7196.05 50 154
Fayette 5670 4823.73 115 207
Floyd 8989 8996.56 150 735
Forsyth 15453 6119.83 130 851
Franklin 2212 9481.76 35 138
Fulton 71829 6534.77 985 3996
Gilmer 2300 7320.88 55 187
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 18
Glynn 6133 7127.5 139 408
Gordon 5596 9640.13 85 271
Grady 1448 5900.57 41 160
Greene 1377 7356.95 39 119
Gwinnett 77889 8020.33 813 4841
Habersham 4479 9779.48 131 447
Hall 23355 11318.2 355 2176
Hancock 781 9532.53 54 92
Haralson 1567 5100.58 31 59
Harris 1913 5511.06 42 136
Hart 1612 6174.59 34 108
Heard 575 4648.34 13 37
Henry 16447 6856.75 216 469
Houston 9038 5755.26 150 623
Irwin 652 6911.91 15 76
Jackson 7774 10406.96 109 432
Jasper 605 4260.86 14 52
Jeff Davis 1196 7895.43 33 96
Jefferson 1507 9841.31 50 140
Jenkins 693 8080.69 36 78
Johnson 743 7690.72 39 92
Jones 1474 5155.47 35 133
Lamar 1203 6218.02 34 87
Lanier 467 4511.64 7 25
Laurens 3542 7489.01 131 330
Lee 1514 5051.55 42 168
Liberty 2596 4193.59 45 190
Lincoln 466 5735.38 16 44
Long 614 3083.1 10 45
Lowndes 7116 6036.75 125 329
Lumpkin 2612 7727.35 50 261
Macon 560 4311.67 20 74
Madison 2504 8297.71 33 129
Marion 360 4341.01 12 30
McDuffie 1531 7088.95 34 134
McIntosh 574 3940.41 13 50
Meriwether 1382 6574.69 42 119
Miller 600 10409.44 4 30
Mitchell 1448 6565.11 69 217
Monroe 1714 6181.7 75 165
Montgomery 685 7426.28 19 39
Morgan 1085 5669.35 10 73
Murray 3772 9368.87 59 211
Muscogee 12335 6437.02 297 955
Newton 6607 5880.52 173 531
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24406 0 370 1136
Oconee 2648 6344.49 53 115
Oglethorpe 1078 7073.49 21 68
Paulding 9251 5361.59 139 287
Peach 1668 6093.15 40 192
Pickens 2248 6704.44 45 171
Pierce 1147 5868.51 37 120
Pike 949 5031.81 20 60
Polk 3603 8286.19 65 327
Pulaski 553 5076.65 27 49
Putnam 1623 7416.04 45 131
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1399 8236.19 34 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 75
Richmond 18041 8920.59 318 1155
Rockdale 5245 5523.38 111 711
Schley 199 3772.51 2 19
Screven 765 5503.6 16 59
Seminole 706 8673.22 14 61
Spalding 3495 5057.16 119 368
Stephens 2805 10654.06 68 237
Stewart 705 11502.69 21 120
Sumter 1740 5918.57 84 248
Talbot 350 5683.66 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1738 6839.56 34 106
Taylor 464 5830.61 20 65
Telfair 687 4391.46 41 66
Terrell 527 6224.16 38 104
Thomas 3345 7528.53 99 311
Tift 3317 8123.93 90 397
Toombs 2728 10110.07 79 156
Towns 957 7952.47 34 115
Treutlen 594 8698.2 19 48
Troup 5382 7643.37 156 440
Turner 571 7070.33 27 82
Twiggs 482 5960.92 27 84
Union 1881 7424.51 62 178
Unknown 3104 0 10 49
Upson 1667 6343.95 93 155
Walker 5586 8024.71 69 223
Walton 7083 7392.45 182 415
Ware 2800 7809.67 117 310
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1547 7619.94 45 100
Wayne 2461 8210.45 63 241
Webster 96 3764.71 4 12
Wheeler 451 5702.36 20 35
White 2807 8838.72 56 268
Whitfield 13911 13290.09 194 677
Wilcox 446 5073.95 26 67
Wilkes 630 6291.19 16 63
Wilkinson 682 7646.6 21 110
Worth 1128 5600.24 54 160
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,315,553 (6,853,061 reported molecular tests; 462,492 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 790,779 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,379 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,964 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

